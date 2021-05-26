FORT HALL — Officials with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes say two tribal members are facing charges following a high-speed chase that started on the Fort Hall Reservation on Tuesday afternoon.
The driver, June Teton, is charged in the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Court with driving under the influence, eluding and reckless driving, according to a news release. Passenger Randall Teton is charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession or consumption of alcohol.
The incident began when Fort Hall police tried to stop a suspicious vehicle they observed in the Fort Hall Bottoms around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the driver took off at a high rate of speed, leading officers on a lengthy pursuit across the reservation and into Bingham County.
“The suspect vehicle traveled north through Blackfoot, east on Rich Lane into the Lincoln Creek District,” according to the news release. “Officers pursued the vehicle into the hills of Lincoln Creek on Garden Creek Road where it ended.”
Both June and Randall were taken into custody at that time.
Bingham County sheriff’s deputies and Fort Hall Fish and Game officers assisted in the incident.