Woe befalls the lawyer who promises the moon when their client’s case warrants a piece of cheese. Despite that warning caveat, I proclaim, without hyperbole, that a metaphoric flight of paper cranes are about to soar over our airport bringing international recognition upon Southeast Idaho for creating unique origami art.
Pocatello’s airport already sports a Japanese garden located at the front of the terminal. Parking is free, and you can enjoy a self-guided tour utilizing a brochure located on the gazebo.
I thought Hugh Suenaga had lost his remaining marbles when he approached me several years ago to see if I would spearhead a drive to place substantial origami art inside the airport as a compliment to the Kizuna Garden.
Could we obtain support for another five phase project at the same venue was the question that weighed heavily upon my mind. Hugh assured me I would find the money — my “coach” nudged me forward, and we have secured grants approaching $50,000 which has funded the first three phases.
Dennis and Margo Proskas’ sculpture has been installed on the ceiling in the lobby of the Pocatello airport. It serves as the underlying foundation for the primary origami exhibit designed to welcome travelers. One thousand cranes will be suspended from the sculpture, which was made from sheet metal containing numerous perforations, and the elevator shaft has since been cloaked in an attractive background for exhibiting the additional art “waiting in the wings.”
The story behind folding 1,000 cranes relates to the tragic journey of Sedako Sasaki, an infant girl who survived the atomic bombing at Hiroshima. Cranes are symbolic in Japan for bringing happiness, hope and healing, and are mystical creatures believed to live for 1,000 years.
Sedako subsequently contracted leukemia at the age of 12 and began folding 1,000 cranes hoping her effort would save her life; after folding 644, she died. I saw several of her delicate cranes in a glass case at the memorial museum in Hiroshima — that brought a lump to my throat. Sedako’s classmates folded the remainder in her honor, and she was buried with a wreath composed of 1,000 cranes.
Origami is not solely limited to folding cranes. Simply put, it is “the Japanese art of folding paper into decorative shapes and figures,” but it is much more than that. This creative process founded in math encompasses geometrical designs that are not possible with “compass and straightedge constructions.” Origami concepts are utilized in car airbag deployments and stent implants, and they have also been used to deploy solar panels for space satellites with their utility crossing over into many fields of endeavor.
Aviation utilizes origami, therefore, it is fitting that these exhibits are being developed for enjoyment at the Pocatello airport. The “crane-sculpture” was originally planned as the third exhibit, but had to be installed first to avoid conflict with completed Kusudamas and Tessellations that will be installed after the cranes take flight.
The Kusudamas, featured in elegant cases constructed by Tim Zitrach, a master wood artist and owner of, In the Woods, furniture design store, will amaze viewers. The illuminated Tessellations are being framed with backlighting by Joy Dean and Gary Sorenson, owners of The Gallows shop.
The Suenaga family, including Hugh’s granddaughter Vanessa, and talented additional folders, are nearing completion of the cranes. One type of colorful crane being folded is so sophisticated that it takes a master folder 1-5 hours to complete one assuming no errors are made. A sheet of the elegant paper costs $7 dollars, so there is no room for making mistakes if the project is to remain remotely close to budget.
The committee overseeing the development of the origami exhibits needs some outside help to complete the crane sculpture. We seek to create a three dimensional design for the suspension of the cranes. Brief discussions have occurred with faculty at Idaho State’s College of Technology, and if anyone reading this column has expertise for creating three dimensional computer graphics, please call me at 208-234-9292.
Once the three exhibits are completed and installed, which is anticipated before summer’s end, a fourth phase of silk origami roses will be created (when funding can be secured). The stunning life-size roses will be placed at ground level in a small “garden” adjacent to the Kusudamas; they look natural, and will be fused with another metal sculpture to display their exquisite beauty.
The final phase five is an educational kiosk that will enable patrons of the airport to learn about the art and science behind origami. Origami kits with instructions should be available at the kiosk for teaching travelers and their children how to fold mind-expanding geometric designs.
We are excited to bring world-class origami exhibits to fruition in Southeast Idaho as we near installation of the first three phases. We thank our grant supporters for seeing the value in funding this beautiful form of art. This stunning project will send a message to airport visitors that Southeast Idaho is an interesting place for them to visit and possibly do business. As I say to Hugh and his crew — please fold on — the best is yet to come.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.