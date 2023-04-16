DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A high school senior who planned to play college football was celebrating at his sister's 16th birthday party Saturday night in Alabama when gunfire killed him and three other people and wounded several others.

Police were gathering evidence Sunday at a dance studio where the party was held in downtown Dadeville. They did not immediately say if a suspect was in custody, or if they knew more about any motivation.

