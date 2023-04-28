Your coverage of the recent Highland High School fire had a significant gap, namely focusing on losing the athletic trophies and facilities while glossing over the loss of the choir, band, and orchestra rooms.

Sports undoubtedly have a valuable place in the community and for the individuals participating therein. Who doesn't love a rousing chorus of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" or cheering on the Utah Jazz in (what will always be) the Delta Center? The loss of sports memorabilia and facilities is indeed a punch to the gut. However, I argue that losing the music rooms and equipment is equally worthy of being discussed at length.

