Your coverage of the recent Highland High School fire had a significant gap, namely focusing on losing the athletic trophies and facilities while glossing over the loss of the choir, band, and orchestra rooms.
Sports undoubtedly have a valuable place in the community and for the individuals participating therein. Who doesn't love a rousing chorus of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" or cheering on the Utah Jazz in (what will always be) the Delta Center? The loss of sports memorabilia and facilities is indeed a punch to the gut. However, I argue that losing the music rooms and equipment is equally worthy of being discussed at length.
Any musician will tell you that losing an instrument is like losing a limb. Any lonely, socially awkward, musically inclined teenager will tell you that losing your rehearsal space is like losing your home. Your safe haven has cruelly been torn from you at the most vulnerable time of your life. My heart goes out to these students, particularly the neurodivergent ones who, like I did in high school, rely on music classes for any semblance of social belonging.
I was heavily involved in the Highland choir program, as were five of my older sisters. At least one of us was in one or more choirs every semester from September 1993 until my graduation in June 2005. Three of us (including me) were even granted the honor of painting bricks in the choir room upon our respective graduations. These have literally gone up in flames, and we're not the only ones mourning our destroyed trophies
A bit of clarity: I'm not saying the student athletes past and present aren't also feeling their own losses and feeling them deeply. Not at all! My issue is with the COVERAGE of the loss, that the music students were barely mentioned. To do this in your paper is to reinforce the cultural misguidance that games are more valuable than art, that flashy is more worthy than understated, that style should be prioritized over substance. In the early days of the pandemic, people around the world gravitated toward music and other forms of entertainment to distract them from the terrifying unknown, and the gratitude for the performing arts - whether "Tiger King" can be called art is a debate for another time - was evident. I ask you…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.