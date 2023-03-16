Let's all agree that on the next voting cycle that we all cast ballots for anti-government activists.Who needs corrupt politicians when we the people could supplant the rascals with true freedom-loving patriots toting AR-15s protecting our family values Constitution. And who are the elitist scientists trying to fool with their climate change lies? It's hardly been above freezing since November! What about the garbage surrounding the leftist inspired race theory history? It's a theory isn't it, like the evolution stuff. And that filth on our public library shelves about homosexual people and slaves and wife beaters, who probably deserved it anyway. Let's vote in honest Christian folk to cleanse society from the devil's scourge and ban this profanity forever. And speaking of history, why teach it at all? How much hamburger can you buy with a history degree? And why should we all pay for those homeless people who live in those big cities who don't want to work but expect us to spend our hard earned taxes on them instead of the noble corporations exporting American jobs so that decent investors can profit from foreign prison and child labor? Do they think we're stupid! How come we had to wear masks? Even the president said that they weren't necessary, until he said they were. And why don't liberal media sites televise the real footage of the peaceful protest like fox fair and balanced does? Who's going to believe that all those fox analysts said all those wicked things about the most virtuous president to ever grace the White House halls anyway? Not me! Do they think we're stupid! And what does Greta Thunberg know about the weather? She's still a teenager. And what on earth can any of us know that our honest and principled representatives haven't hashed over countless times. They don't need our input to legislate They don't even need to allow us a moment to share community issues during a public forum. But I digress. This happens to be the greatest country in the world, especially if you haven't ever traveled outside of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.