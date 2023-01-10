Here's a thought, Ned, or Terrel, or whatever you're calling yourself these days:

Maybe you got voted out because people don't like you. Maybe they wanted more conservative leadership at the county level, and you don't fit the bill. Maybe they wanted someone who doesn't brag about how much they pay in taxes. Maybe, just maybe, while we're all struggling to pay the highest property taxes in the state (which apparently is Anita Hymas' idea of fun), we don't want to hear about a $20 million sports stadium multi-use or otherwise. As for your threat to leave Pocatello, fine hit the bricks. I'll round up some volunteers and we'll help you load the truck.

