I woke up to take my Heeler dog out into the backyard and I was standing in the light from my side door porch light on the W. Conner side street, while the dog went into the backyard. I noticed movement out of the corner of my eye and turned to see 8 to 9 deer walking down the middle of N. Garfield, crossing W. Conner Street. I looked up and under the corner street light, there were Does, Fawns and the very last animal was a 6 point Buck protecting the rear and pushing the herd. I made a kissing noise when the buck was directly under the corner street light in the intersection and the buck stopped, turned his head and looked straight at me. I made the noise again and he just turned his head and slowly walked after his herd. There was absolutely no noise of any hoofs on the pavement which really amazed me considering the size and differing ages of deer in the herd.
Something has pushed this herd of deer out of the foothills and mountains to seek safety in the valley and it makes me wonder just how many cougars have invaded the mountains surrounding Pocatello valley so all these deer find it safer in the urban areas of this part of the valley. I hope I don’t see any big cats walking the streets anytime soon. My dog has extremely great hearing (large ears) but he didn’t hear or even notice the deer as they moved north on Garfield. He just walked up to me after coming out of the backyard and then just walked up the few stairs to the back door. I’m still amazed how there was absolutely no hoof noises on the asphalt and I was about 60 to 80 feet away without a camera. It appears I may need to take my camera outside at night from now on.
I also think the Forest Service should do some fly overs of the hills on the west side of Pocatello with thermal cameras to check how many big cats are prowling the foothills. They may soon come after domesticated animals in the valley, if the herds are relocating to our urban area.
