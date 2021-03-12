POCATELLO — The community rallied around a 5-year-old Chubbuck boy who was seriously injured in an accident in July.
Now that he’s recovering, Jack Moser, who has since turned 6, and his family are doing their part to pay it forward.
“We will be forever grateful for the amount of support and prayers that we received and now that Jack is on his journey to recovery, we want to give back,” the family posted on their “Help Jack Give Back” Facebook page.
The family organized their first blood drive this week. The two-day event continues today at the Huddlle Co-Working Space, located at 312 West Center in Pocatello, until 4 p.m.
Amber Peterson, Jack’s mom, said the American Red Cross opened up 12 additional spots for today’s event due to the interest they’ve received.
“We had a goal of 124 and I think we’ll pass that,” Peterson said.
As of 11 a.m., there were still three appointments available. Those interested in signing up can do so at rcblood.org/3bGDAzP.
Peterson said Jack needed 11 units of blood and blood products in the first few hours after his accident.
“Without (people) donating blood before Jack’s accident, we would have had a different outcome,” Peterson said. “Things like blood donations gave us today with Jack.”
Jack was bicycling with his mom and brother at a campground in Island Park on July 20 when the accident occurred, according to the Facebook page. They pulled over to let a truck towing a fifth wheel trailer pass by, but Jack lost his footing and fell. The trailer subsequently ran over him.
Jack spent 74 days at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he underwent numerous surgeries and received multiple blood transfusions, according to the Facebook page.
Jack still has more surgeries ahead and is participating in physical therapy three times a week, but he’s doing well overall, Peterson said. He was able to go skiing at Pebble Creek Ski Area a few weeks ago, and he’s riding a bike again, running up and down stairs, and going to school.
“Jack has exceeded all (of our) expectations,” Peterson said, adding that her son has had a great attitude about things. “He’s just blown us out of the water (with what) he can do.”
Following Jack’s accident, several people sent toys and other gifts to him — many of which he gave away to help other children — and donated coloring books and other supplies to Primary Children’s Hospital in his name.
Neighbors took care of the family’s yard while they were away, and others organized blood drives to show their support.
“We really live in the best community,” Peterson said, adding that they were overwhelmed by the love they felt at such a difficult time.
And now the family is excited to be able to give back to the community through events like this week’s blood drive.
Peterson said many people signed up to help with the event and donate blood, including one of the nurses who helped treat Jack at Primary Children’s Hospital.
“She came down and volunteered and donated blood,” Peterson said. “It was pretty awesome.”
Peterson said they want to make the blood drive an annual event, and they are planning other activities in the future.
“We want to try to give back whenever we can,” she said.