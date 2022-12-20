Just got done reading a very tedious column in the Sunday Journal on the inconsistencies and contradictions regarding Christianity and Christmas.
I consider myself somewhat intelligent but I don't understand what the purpose was in this narrative. Especially at this time of the year. Was it deliberately trying to dump on the joys of this season? Hello, Scrooge!
I'm not the most religious guy around but contradictions and inconsistencies in Christianity regarding Christmas doesn't bother me one iota...not... one...millisecond.
Look, ALL religions can't be "right," ALL religions have inconsistencies and contradictions. The Muslim faith does, Judaism, Buddhism...you name it, they ALL have it.
Big deal.
Hell I'm betting even Atheists have contradictions and inconsistencies.
In a world where intolerance is rampant, war is on-going, blatant stupidity and arrogance abound, this time of year at least gives me a chance to slow down, to think back on the year, to understand the good things in life, to spend time with family and friends and to try to help those who aren't as fortunate. To be thankful for what I have.
I suspect this is a common theme for a lot of folks.
So, if Christmas is celebrated historically on the wrong date or if Jesus was just a man who the Catholic Church made into the Son-of-God, again who really cares!
Celebrate the season for what it is and stop trying to pour cold water on what a lot of people think is a special, marvelous time of the season.
There are far more important things in the world to nit-pick.
Well said. Thank you
