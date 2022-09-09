These warm days always hit me about 2 in the afternoon in the form of both my brain and my body telling me I need a nap. I am all for naps, but some days those do not fit into the schedule without later complications.
We think of naps as something for kids and old people. Naps are even thought of as a cultural thing — a siesta, for example. But in the summer and the hot days, it is not an age or a cultural thing — it’s your biology.
In a study published in the journal Current Biology, researchers found that fruit flies are pre-programmed to take a nap in the middle of the day. I have many fruits and a few flies in the family, but no fruit flies, so why and how can I compare them to humans?
It seems the common fruit fly is everywhere on the planet by forming a close association with humans. Their favorite temperature, biologically speaking, is the same as ours: 77 degrees. Temperatures above 77 degrees trigger brains to sleep midday. This evolutionary/biological occurrence is likely an attempt to keep you out of the heat of the day when possible.
This same group of researchers also identified a cold weather brain thermometer in 2020. Changes in temperature have a powerful effect on behavior in both humans and animals. Some animals (and humans) take this to the extreme, such as a hibernating bear, but we are still unclear as to how this link happens between the sensory neurons and the part of the brain that controls sleep. Learning this has future impact in helping us understand why we sleep — and how we can better it.
Relevance beyond interesting, the reason I wrote this article is as a segue for me to give old fashioned doctors’ advice: Be careful in the heat for the next few weeks, and you are allowed to take an afternoon nap because your biology said to do it.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.