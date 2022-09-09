Dr. Warren Willey

These warm days always hit me about 2 in the afternoon in the form of both my brain and my body telling me I need a nap. I am all for naps, but some days those do not fit into the schedule without later complications.

We think of naps as something for kids and old people. Naps are even thought of as a cultural thing — a siesta, for example. But in the summer and the hot days, it is not an age or a cultural thing — it’s your biology.