For the second weekend in a row, triple digit temps are in the forecast for East Idaho.
Just like last weekend, the expected scorching temps have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for much of the region from 9 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday.
The weather service said daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday could hit 102 degrees in East Idaho, while lows Saturday and Sunday nights will be in the mid-60s and 70s.
The areas of East Idaho expected to experience the hottest temps are Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston and Thatcher.
The weather service said conditions will be hot enough this weekend in East Idaho to pose public health concerns.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service stated in its heat advisory. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."
The weather service continued, "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
Elsewhere in the state, heat advisories are in effect in south central Idaho including the Twin Falls and Jerome areas, southwest Idaho including the Boise and Mountain Home areas, and in northern Idaho including the McCall and Lewiston areas.
Outside of Idaho, heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings are in effect in Oregon, Nevada and Utah.
