The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday in East Idaho because of temps that could reach over 100 degrees.
The heat advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday because of forecasted temps of between 95 and 103 degrees in the region.
The weather service said conditions in East Idaho will be hot enough to cause heat related illnesses.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service stated. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."
The areas expected to experience the highest temperatures on Sunday include Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Raft River, Atomic City, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Oakley, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," the weather service stated. "When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
South central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome, southwest Idaho including Boise and Mountain Home and all of North Idaho are also under heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.
Similar warnings are in effect in Washington state, Oregon, Montana as well as Nevada, where flash flood watches have been declared.