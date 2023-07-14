Sun heat advisory warning stock image file photo
Associated Press file photo

The hottest temperatures of 2023 thus far in East Idaho are expected this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for East Idaho calling for daytime temps as hot as 102 degrees on Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

Thank your lucky stars for fossil fuels you leftist goobers.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.