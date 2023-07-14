The hottest temperatures of 2023 thus far in East Idaho are expected this weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for East Idaho calling for daytime temps as hot as 102 degrees on Sunday.
The weather service said Sunday's temps could be scorching enough to break records and there will be no cool down at night. Overnight temps of 65 to 70 degrees are expected late Saturday night as well as Sunday night in East Idaho, the weather service said.
The areas forecast to experience the hottest temps this weekend are Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Dubois, Rigby, Rexburg, Mud Lake, Atomic City, Rockland, Malta, Arimo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Preston, Malad, Holbrook, Burley, Rupert and Raft River.
Daytime highs Saturday throughout East Idaho will be in the 80s and low 90s, the weather service said. Sunday will see the mercury jump high enough in East Idaho to present a potential public health risk.
The weather service is encouraging people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors" while the heat advisory is in effect in East Idaho late Saturday night through Sunday night.
"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the weather service stated. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
Monday is forecast to see the arrival of a cold front in East Idaho that will result in cooler temperatures. But winds of up to 45 mph will come with the front and this will increase the threat of wildfires on Monday in the region.
The cooler temps will continue through Tuesday but after that the extreme heat could return to East Idaho, the weather service said.
The weather service's summer forecast including the months of July, August and September calls for above normal temperatures for East Idaho with the possibility of above-normal precipitation as well.
So far this year, the hottest temps in East Idaho have occurred this month when the mercury hit 94 degrees in Burley, Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
Sunday's possible 100-plus degree weather in East Idaho will definitely be the hottest of the year for the region, the weather service said.
Elsewhere in the state, heat advisories are also in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Challis, Hailey, Sun Valley and Ketchum as well as in south central and southwest Idaho including the Boise, Mountain Home, Jerome and Twin Falls areas.
Outside of Idaho, heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings are in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Nevada and Utah.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
