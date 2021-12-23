Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland’s initial appearance in court was delayed a week Wednesday.
Rowland’s attorney, Justin Oleson motioned for the delay, citing media attention around the charges filed against Rowland, saying an in-person hearing would draw less coverage than a livestreamed hearing and therefore influence potential jurors less.
Rowland has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he reportedly admitted to threatening his neighbor with a gun in November. The neighbor was chaperone to a girls youth group with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who were delivering a turkey-shaped thank you note to Rowland’s wife in advance of Thanksgiving.
Rowland said he mistook the girls for potential criminals, thinking they were casing his home. He confronted the victim and reportedly pulled her out of the car by her hair. The children told an investigator Rowland held his gun directly to the victim’s head and told her he was going to shoot her. They said he also pointed the gun at kids in the front passenger seat.
The case has drawn significant attention not just because of the charges against Rowland, but also due to comments he made to the investigator when interviewed.
I’ve had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac, I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door,” Rowland said, according to the affidavit. “I live just off of the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”
Those comments drew swift condemnation from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, with the Fort Hall Business Council demanding his resignation. Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and the Blackfoot Police Department also called on Rowland to resign.
The Fraternal Order of Police Snake River Lodge 35, the branch of the national union that represents law enforcement in and around Bingham County, also called for Rowland’s resignation in a statement Monday.
“We recognize the damage to relationships within our community, including the Sho-Ban Tribe, that has come from this incident,” the statement reads. “We also believe our members and Law Enforcement in Bingham County has overall had a strong working relationship with everyone we serve for decades, a relationship that can absolutely be repaired from the effects of this incident. Our members feel it may be in the best interest of the community for Sheriff Rowland to step down from his position to aid in that repair.”
Rowland has not responded to requests for his resignation and remains Bingham County Sheriff. He took a leave of absence during the investigation, but has since returned to work. If convicted of a felony, Rowland would be removed by Idaho Law from his office.
Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner also released a statement Tuesday in response to the allegations against his boss to defend the reputations of those who worked for the office.
“On behalf of myself … and the men and women of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, we remain dedicated to providing the public safety services the people of this county need and depend on,” Gardner wrote in his news release. “Bingham County patrol, detectives, jail deputies, dispatchers and staff are committed professionals who work hard every day to protect and serve our neighbors in this great county.”
Gardner also said the sheriff’s office was devoted to working with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Fort Hall Police Department.
Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins accepted Oleson’s motion to delay the hearing a week, saying the pandemic had subsided enough to allow in-person hearings. Eddins also issued a no-contact order between Rowland and the victims.