POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA has a busy schedule for the first week of July!
Starting off with July 4, Inkom is hosting their annual Inkom Color Fun Run. The first 150 people to register will get T-shirts and swag bags. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. at Stuart Park in Inkom and finishes at Stuart Park. Bring the whole family and make sure to wear light colored clothing so you can see the colors from the run. For more info and to register for the Fun Run, visit @InkomEvents on Facebook or visit the city of Inkom’s website at inkomidaho.org.
Next up, every Tuesday and Thursday night, Barrie’s hosts a group bike ride. Tuesday night is geared more towards beginners and Thursday is geared more towards advanced riders. Call Barrie’s to get more info at 208-232-8996.
Wednesday, July 6, is Healthy City, USA’s Wednesday Walk at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. This walk is every Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. Grab the whole family, including the dogs, and head on over to the Wellness Complex to get some steps in. Healthy City, USA swag will be handed out to walkers as well.
Lastly, start your Saturday, July 9, off right by participating in one of the Portneuf Valley Fun Runs. Starting at 7:30 a.m. is the Quinn Meadows Cruise. There are 3 different distances to choose from: 2.5K, 5K and 10K. The courses are up and around ISU’s campus.
Pre-registering for the Fun Run is highly recommended either online or in person at the Friday night packet pick up. Google the Portneuf Valley Fun Run Series to get more info and to register. Have a great week!