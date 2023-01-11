Health West is pleased to announce they will be acquiring seven new Bear Lake Community Health Center sites.
Bear Lake shares a similar mission as Health West and provides health services regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.
Bear Lake Community Health Center has clinics located in Southern Idaho, Northern Utah and Western Wyoming.
Health West will gain credentials and will assume full ownership of the new sites in the spring of 2023.
All existing Bear Lake clinics will remain open which will allow the organization’s mission to broaden by serving an additional 16,000 patients.
Health West is a non-profit organization with a board of directors, leadership and staff from the local communities.
Mindy Benedetti, Health West CEO, stated that “The success of Health West is due to the hard work and long-term dedication of our providers and staff. Our ability to successfully complete this endeavor with minimal disruption to both Health West or Bear Lake services is a testament to that dedication.”
Bear Lake Board Chairman Roy Bunderson echoed his support of the acquisition, stating “the transition has already provided stability for patients and employees, created improved business relationships in the community and portends a bright future for the seven clinics being acquired. As a Board, we have been repeatedly impressed with the swift and capable leadership of Mindy Benedetti and her team as they have begun the business transition which is strongly supported by our membership.”
At the completion of the acquisition, Health West will have over 350 staff members and 19 clinics throughout the area.
Mindy Benedetti adds “We are honored for the opportunity to expand the work of our mission, develop new capabilities, and grow healthier communities. It is with a full heart that we thank you for your unwavering support.”
Health West has been a Community Health Center in Southeast Idaho for 47 years and provides a complete range of healthcare services including Primary Care, Pediatrics, OB/GYN, Behavioral Health, and Dental services.
Health West has also worked closely with the Idaho State University Family Medicine Residency, the University of Utah Psychiatry Residency program, and several other University programs across the region.
In addition, Health West is involved with local community events and other organizations that promote healthy lifestyles and the well-being of communities.
