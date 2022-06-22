POCATELLO — Six more artists have been announced to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer.
The Idaho Summer Concert Series — which brings nine classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop and other artists to both Boise and Pocatello — announced American Rock band Hawthorne Heights will perform in Pocatello on Aug. 5.
Throughout their long and storied career as one of the most iconic emo acts of the new millennium, Hawthorne Heights have overcome many obstacles to eventually earn two Gold albums, “The Silence in Black and White” and “If Only You Were Lonely.”
Additionally, The Idaho Summer Concert Series announced the So-Cal pop punk trio Eve 6 will perform at the amphitheatre on July 29.
Eve 6 saw meteoric success in the late ‘90s & early 2000s, leading to the band receiving their first platinum record before they even turned 21.
Between appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Conan O’Brien, and TRL with Carson Daly, as well as their videos in constant rotation on MTV, Eve 6’s anthemic radio hits became ingrained into the fabric of the lives of a whole generation.
The Idaho Summer Concert Series is bringing a Latin flair to Pocatello on July 31 with the announcement of The Mavericks, an eclectic rock and country act known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon.
The band’s catalog of critically-acclaimed hits is as diverse as Latin America itself, and as cohesive as the ideal of the American melting pot. To season The Maverick’s rich musical paella, they sprinkle flavors of salsa, ska, norteño, and mariachi on top of a sturdy rock/country base, resulting in a solidly Latin foundation with streaks of irreverent rock and twangy guitars running through it.
Tickets for the Hawthorne Heights show are available on Friday and tickets for both The Mavericks and the Eve 6 shows are available now at idahoconcertseries.com.
The Country Concert Series, which is powered by Idaho Central Credit Union and brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, has announced that emerging country superstar Tenille Arts will perform in Pocatello July 30.
After years of honing her craft and touring across Canada, Tenille made the long trip to Nashville, where she experienced steadily-increasing successes. Three appearances performing original songs on The Bachelor for millions of viewers led to three No. 1 songs on iTunes U.S. and Canada and gained her countless fans along the way. This year, she was nominated for the ACM New Female Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist, in addition to Rolling Stone naming her one of their “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know,” and features in People, Bustle, Entertainment Tonight, Hollywood Life, Forbes, and Extra.
Also, Cliff Miller Music and Patrick Murphy will be opening for Lauren Alaina at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on June 25.
Tickets for these two show are available now at countryconcertseries.com.