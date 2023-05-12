Utility relocation at West Quinn and Hawthorne roads

Construction crews install a traffic light and make other improvements at the intersection of West Quinn and Hawthorne roads in Pocatello.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Construction at the Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road intersection to install a traffic signal will be moving into phase two. The intersection will be closed beginning May 14 through the summer. The project is expected to be completed in August 2023. Thank you to residents and community members for their patience and accommodations throughout the project, as this project has been a priority of the City.

The intersection has been open since phase one of the construction was completed. Utility work has continued with gas lines, irrigation lines, power lines, and fiber lines all being impacted by the updates to the intersection. Stormwater facilities, retaining walls, etc., are all currently under construction.

