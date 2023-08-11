In March, Idaho Power requested to increase its electrical service rates.

In March, Idaho Power requested to increase its electrical service rates. 

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Power

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is hosting virtual workshops Aug. 14 and 15 to share information about Idaho Power’s application to increase rates for electric services.

If approved by the utilities commission, Idaho Power will increase its overall rates by 8.6 percent.

