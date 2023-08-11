The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is hosting virtual workshops Aug. 14 and 15 to share information about Idaho Power’s application to increase rates for electric services.
If approved by the utilities commission, Idaho Power will increase its overall rates by 8.6 percent.
The online workshops will be hosted by commission staff who will present an overview of the application and answer customer questions.
Instructions on how to participate in the virtual meetings include:
Monday virtual workshop
When: Monday, Aug. 14
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Mountain time
To participate over the phone, call 1-415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2631 958 1582 when prompted. To participate online, visit idahogov.webex.com and enter meeting number 2631 958 1582. Then, click on the green “Join” button. At the next window, enter the password: MondayWorkshop. Next, click on the green “Join Webinar” button. At the next window, enter your name and email address, and then click on the “Next” button. Finally, click on the green “Join Webinar” button.
Tuesday virtual workshop
When: Tuesday, Aug. 15
Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Mountain time
To participate over the phone, call 1-415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2630 644 9497 when prompted. To participate online, visit idahogov.webex.com and enter meeting number 2630 644 9497 when prompted. Then, click on the green “Join” button. At the next window, enter password: TuesdayWorkshop. Next, please click on the green “Join Webinar” button. At the next window, enter your name and email address, and then click on the “Next” button. Finally, click on the green “Join Webinar” button.
Additional information about Idaho Power’s request to increase its rate can be found on the commission’s website.
