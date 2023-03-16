Which is more frightening to see on a public street? Marching militia, bodies armored up to the nines and carrying every assault rifle imaginable (like those used to randomly kill unarmed civilians everywhere) or a drag queen parade of actors in costume? Urban terrorism is currently listed as the most violent attack on humanity in America today, by the Department of Justice, the FBI, CIA and every American that has had friends or relatives killed in random shopping/workday violent rampages on any given day. All Idaho politicians who voted to allow armed militia to parade in public, have painted bullseye targets on every American citizen and their children. This travesty of politics by allowing armed militia in Idaho, should require all those responsible parties to resign or be removed from office for negligence to humanity. You have enabled armed fascist factions (like those who attacked the Capital Building in Washington D.C.) to take comfort with living in Idaho. Those radicals have professed their hatred of the Federal/State Governments, police forces, Judges, the court systems and who say they’re sovereign citizens, which means no one controls them. The bad judgement of any politicians' choice to approve militia groups, limits freedom for citizens not only in Idaho but in America, and allows hate, fear and violent attacks to be legitimized in public. Those who’ve voted giving freedom to armed militia group parades should resign or be removed from public office by statewide voting referendums, by all registered voters as soon as possible. The bad choices of fascists armed with high powered weapons can now be trained on all cities and towns and government offices and political figures in Idaho. A harmful and possibly deadly move has been made by politicians, who don’t see anything wrong with what they’ve done for their constituents. Just because they believe Drag Queen Parades are harmful for visual public consumption. Politicians have suddenly proved themselves harmful to the public in the entire state of Idaho.
