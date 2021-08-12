Recently 14 Congressmen identified themselves as “Modern Segregationists” as if it were an acceptable thing to be, it isn’t. A Segregationist, per dictionary definition, is “one who advocates the portioning off of a city into sections, each occupied by members of the same race of people.” This type of ghetto housing was established long ago to cluster the poorer, less advantaged of society into areas of poverty that lacked job prospects to help lift people out of established areas of social restrictions. These housing tenements have often been deemed “slums” as the prospect of finding jobs was limited by the lack of any large businesses in these areas to hire from the local labor force. These areas of social inequality were often forced into the welfare system, due to few social programs available, or job prospects other than some religious organizations that assisted people to care for each other as extended family situations.
Those 14 Congressmen and the secessionists signed the list of GOP enablers when they returned to the Senate Chambers after the insurrection to overthrow the Presidential election vote was stopped. The seditionists as well as their enablers tied to the violent insurrection with Urban Terrorists, should all be tried for the dangerous and deadly act that it was, Treason. These extremists of hate want this separation of races to continue. Even though originally their ancestors may have been immigrants, persecuted for religious beliefs, indentured servants, or criminals from other countries around the world. America has always been a melting pot of diverse people, all wanting the freedoms that the United States of America was founded on.
It’s far past the time in our countries history to try to limit, control, or change the rules of governing “By the People”, by restricting our right to assemble and vote. We’re a free people and should remain free to choose those persons to represent us with competent and truthful governing that is expected in America. We established the Constitution and Bill of Rights, so the people could vote and choose officials to represent our valued ideals (but sometimes when mistakes are made they must be corrected), and continue protecting our American freedoms. We’ve fought wars for centuries to reject tyrants, dictators and the “Hate philosophies” that current racist, fascists and Urban Terrorists try to spread as if it were a new concept, it’s not.
All Americans need to resist racism and stand beside your fellow Americans to end all the violent attacks, “foreign or domestic” that try to limit our designed freedoms for the people, who stand together in peace. It’s time to tell the violent haters in our nation that we as a united people of diverse cultures and religions refuse their corrupt, racist ideology and forever list it as abhorrent to the citizens of these United States of America as we continue to prosecute those who try to violently overthrow our Democracy. Americans want to be able to celebrate every day, with the freedoms to choose and live free from fear. No person is alone when we stand together in truth to our humanity and believe in each other’s freedoms to be themselves without the fear of oppression or violent random attacks.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello