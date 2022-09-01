Pocatello has yet to reckon with the loss of half its City Council, which resigned in mid-August, an event deserving a banner headline in most hometown newspapers. Under conditions now familiar to a nation riven by negativity, Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens tried to be public servants. In a hostile City Hall environment it was no longer worth the personal sacrifice. Indeed, two of the resignees summarily took leave of our dusty town.

Bray/Ortega/Stevens demanded -- sometimes without professional grace -- detailed fiscal responsibility of elected officials closest to us, and this was too much for the easier routines of mayor and politicians who remain on the council. The lost cause, I suspect, was barely noticed by many the departed trio sought to represent, namely those for whom paying taxes is the heaviest burden -- those who have the least.

