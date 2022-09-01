Pocatello has yet to reckon with the loss of half its City Council, which resigned in mid-August, an event deserving a banner headline in most hometown newspapers. Under conditions now familiar to a nation riven by negativity, Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens tried to be public servants. In a hostile City Hall environment it was no longer worth the personal sacrifice. Indeed, two of the resignees summarily took leave of our dusty town.
Bray/Ortega/Stevens demanded -- sometimes without professional grace -- detailed fiscal responsibility of elected officials closest to us, and this was too much for the easier routines of mayor and politicians who remain on the council. The lost cause, I suspect, was barely noticed by many the departed trio sought to represent, namely those for whom paying taxes is the heaviest burden -- those who have the least.
B/O/S banded together to squeeze the most out of every dollar available to city government. Ortega and Stevens were not welcomed to the Council upon their election. "We were not even provided with an outline of the basic procedures, let alone of the issues at play," Ms. Stevens said of the Council's 2020 opening session. The comfortable had been discomfited by their arrival.
Pocatello may be a rich city in many ways, but half its population is economically stressed. An understatement. When I was growing up, the burghers of this then-progressive railroad/industrial burg imagined overtaking Boise as the largest city in the state. Today, in terms of population, Poky has been out-performed by Idaho Falls (unthinkable then), various former crossroads around Boise, most recently Caldwell, and is being shoved further down the list by Coeur d'Alene and Twin Falls.
Hello then from the seventh largest city in Idaho -- though as cities in this state are economically ranked, we hold on to the No.5 spot in poverty. In Pocatello, 19% of residents lack the amount of money deemed necessary to have a basic standard of living (the national average poverty rate is 10%). Altogether, 48% of Pocatello wage-earners are said to "struggle" from paycheck to paycheck. These are recent federal stats. B/O/S were aware of these data.
For the wider benefit, B/O/S sought to exact from civic government stringent examination of its spending. Politically, there was little support for their approach. Unfortunately, a large portion of our fellow citizens, regardless of income, lack political awareness, judging by the history of voter turnouts, and those with the least monetary means, I submit, tend to engage in no political participation at all. In the end there is always a price for indifference.