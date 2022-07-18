The second amendment of the U.S. Constitution of the United States prohibits infringement on U.S. citizens to own guns. Further, gun owners embracing the second amendment are now allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court that their right extends to personal carry outside the home. Further, by lack of Congressional action in passage of the latest gun law, it allows one to carry even high-powered weapons with high capacity magazines and further that these weapons can be either concealed or open carry. High powered automatic weapons are not typically intended for personal protection but rather by the military as in war or by inflicting intimidation and abuse through mass hysteria by a nefarious individual(s). Unfortunately, as a result of the increasing gun violence and especially the increasing number of mass killings an increasing number of citizens have become traumatized and have actually lost their freedom to feel safe accessing their communities by leaving their front door.
I ask what about these individual’s right to freedom? Don’t they have a right to live free of the threat of gun abuse, violence and even death by simply going out shopping, to school, or even to a holiday parade? I believe there must be a balance between those who qualify, by education and license, to own and carry a gun and those who wish to live free without the threat of intimidation, injury or possible death by simply venturing out beyond their home. At present, the balance is severely skewed to the gun owners’ advantage.