Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.
Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.
This combination of images from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety show a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
This image from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety shows a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
This image from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety shows a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
Police stage outside the Michigan State University Union off Abbot Road on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for a gunman who opened fire Monday night on the campus of the university.
First responders prepare to sweep Snyder Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Police urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for a gunman who opened fire Monday night at the university.
First responders are on the scene at Michigan State University following shootings on campus in East Lansing, Mich., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Matthew Dae Smith - member, Lansing State Journal
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Jakkar Aimery - member image share, Detroit News
People are seen inside the Broad Art Museum near Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University as they shelter in place, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
First responders stage outside Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.
Carlos Osorio - staff, AP
Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.
Carlos Osorio - staff, AP
This combination of images from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety show a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
This image from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety shows a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
This image from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety shows a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
A police officer, with his gun drawn, is seen through the window at an entrance at the Michigan State University Union following shootings on campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Nick King - member, Lansing State Journal
A stretcher is unloaded from an ambulance outside the Michigan State University Union following shootings on campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Nick King - member, Lansing State Journal
First responders stage outside Berkey Hall following shootings on the campus of Michigan State University, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP
Police stage outside the Michigan State University Union off Abbot Road on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for a gunman who opened fire Monday night on the campus of the university.
Nick King - member, Lansing State Journal
First responders prepare to sweep Snyder Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Police urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for a gunman who opened fire Monday night at the university.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself miles away after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark.
Police announced the man's death early Tuesday, four hours after shootings broke out at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and later nearby at the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study.
“This truly has been a nightmare we’re living tonight,” said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.
Hundreds of officers had scoured the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, for the suspect, whom police described as a short Black man with red shoes, a jean jacket and a ball cap.
The 43-year-old man was confronted by police off campus before killing himself with a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," Rozman said.
His name was not immediately released, but Rozman said he was not a student or employee and had no affiliation with Michigan State.
“We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight. That is part of our ongoing investigation,” the deputy chief said.
The shooting at Michigan State is the latest in what has become a deadly new year in the U.S. Dozens of people have died in mass shootings so far in 2023, most notably in California where 11 people were killed as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans.
In 2022, there were more than 600 mass shootings in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Two people were killed at Berkey and another was killed at the MSU Union, Rozman said.
He said five people were in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.
By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.
Ted Zimbo said he was walking to his residence hall when he encountered a woman with a “ton of blood on her.”
“She told me, ‘Someone came in our classroom and started shooting,’” Zimbo told The Associated Press. “Her hands were completely covered in blood. It was on her pants and her shoes. She said, ‘It’s my friend’s blood.’”
Zimbo said the woman left to find a friend’s car while he returned to his SUV in a parking deck and threw a blanket over himself to hide for three hours.
Before the gunman was found dead, WDIV-TV meteorologist Kim Adams, whose daughter attends Michigan State, told viewers that students were worn down by the hourslong saga.
“They’ve been hiding, all the lights off in a dark room,” Adams said. “Their cellphones are starting to lose battery charge.”
Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.
“It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”
Michigan State has about 50,000 students. All campus activities were canceled for 48 hours, including sports and classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.