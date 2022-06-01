In the introduction to his 1998 essay collection, “The Woven Figure: Conservatism and America’s Fabric”, George Will quotes the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan on the difference between conservatism and liberalism: “The central conservative truth is that it is culture, not politics, that determines the success of a society, and the central liberal truth is that politics can change a culture and save it from itself.”
Asked what the Republican platform might be should they win majorities later this year, Mitch McConnell offered nothing. And now, amid more fresh gun violence horror, an incredulous and righteously indignant Senator Murphy asks his Republican US Senate colleagues, “What are we doing?”.
As Moynihan noted years ago, the conservative answer to this question is – nothing. Why? Because to them it is not the responsibility of politics to solve the problem. Culture, not politics, is responsible. Fox News hosts and others on the right are now suggesting that if America returned to its religious roots, we would not have crazed shooters shooting people. But could this even happen, and even if so, would it offer real solutions?
Religious affiliation in the United States has declined significantly. According to Gallup, US church membership fell to less than a majority in 2020. I have five brothers, four of whom served Mormon missions, but none remain Mormon, nor have they joined another church. In 1981 I attended a missionary training class where Legrand Richards, a beloved Mormon general authority and author of “A Marvelous Work and a Wonder” predicted that the number of Mormons would reach 30 million in the US by the turn of the century, and well over 50 million by now. But this obviously did not happen. The story is much the same for other religions. On average, American Christian faiths are shrinking, especially relative to overall population growth.
To insist that mass shootings should only be addressed by cultural or religious solutions is out of touch with American reality. America is more than ever multi-cultural while fewer people than ever are actively religious, and there’s no clear evidence that religion, even if we could somehow return to it, would help. Most nations with lower rates of gun violence are not more religious than the US.
Culture and religion have failed here. My message is to legislators and other with the most power in Idaho and across America. Yes, there are issues that belong to culture, not politics, and in many cases, conservatives may be right to criticize liberal overreach into cultural issues. There perhaps are new secular cultural measures that can be taken, but they will continue to be insufficient. It is time to add gun violence to the list of issues that belong in politics. There really is no other choice.
Blake Isaacs,
Pocatello