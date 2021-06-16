The school shooting by a 6th grader at Rigby Middle School on May 6 has made the tragedy of regular school shootings real for us in eastern Idaho. Shockingly, nine children and teens are killed and another 42 are wounded with guns every day in the US and 74% of underaged school shooters obtain their gun from home, or the home of a relative or friend. Unintentional, easy access to a loaded gun is preventable and the gun owner’s responsibility, period. Hiding a gun is not securing a gun from the hands of our curious, smart children! An estimated 4.6 million American children live in a household with at least one unlocked and loaded firearm. We in the local Moms Demand Action group urge our fellow Idahoans who own guns to store them unloaded and in a locked enclosure, for the safety of us all, but especially for our children. Gun safety is the adult’s responsibility. Check out our Be SMART program (www.besmartforkids.org) for more information.
Anne Brookman,
Pocatello