With the increase in multiple mass shootings throughout the US with
more mass shootings than days of the year, there is a call again for gun
control by many officials – officials in government and in business.
However, with so many guns in the hands of the American people and
fewer restrictions on personal carry, it appears that many added gun
restrictions would have only a small effect on the number of mass
killings. So what to do? I do contend that an important factor affecting
gun violence that should be considered is that of deescalating
situations NOT escalating them whether it be in family matters or police
interactions with traffic stops.. Training of police, firemen, medical
personnel and employees of businesses interacting with the public
must be considerate of the people they serve. Anger, belligerence,
animosity and yes racism must be replaced by compassion, kindness,
empathy, consideration, and antiracism.
The inadequacy and neglect of organized religion to tackle the moral ills
of our nation and for that matter the degrading of the religious organization’s
own moral high ground has further diminished the publics’ respect for
religions’ moral guidance. This must change starting with parents
teaching their children good morals and kindness and continuing in grades K through
12 and onto college and life by teachers. Further, businesses must
carry out in practice what they preach.
Gun grabbers give it up.....not gonna happen. It's the price of freedom, the best thing would be that if some nutcase opens fire.....a half dozen people fire back in self defense. We need more people carrying guns, not less.
