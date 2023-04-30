CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The search in Texas for a gunman who fatally shot five neighbors with an AR-style rifle entered a third day Monday after authorities over the weekend widened a dragnet near Houston and appealed to the public for tips on the killer's whereabouts.

On Monday afternoon, authorities in neighboring Montgomery County told residents to stay inside “out of an abundance of caution” near an area that had a heavy police presence following a possible sighting of the suspect. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they had no confirmation the person was 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.