It seems all headlines are pointing toward a low-carbon future, but right now the country’s leaving a valuable tool on the table: Producers. Regenerative agriculture is a proven method of capturing and storing carbon in soil that can in turn boost yields. More importantly for the agriculture industry, it’s an in-demand commodity and provides an avenue for farmers, ranchers and landowners to receive additional income by making adjustments to existing operations.
Unfortunately, wider adoption of regenerative agriculture is hurt by a learning curve. That’s why it’s important the Growing Climate Solutions Act be reintroduced in Congress this year. This bill equips farmers with important USDA resources that make their voluntary participation in private carbon markets easier. I hope Senator Mike Crapo sees the potential in the Growing Climate Solutions Act and adds his name as a co-sponsor this time around. Producers have long looked after the land and this legislation better prepares them to continue doing so for many years to come.
Nicholas Edmond,
Boise