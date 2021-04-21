POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center announced today that they are expanding outpatient medical care offerings in the region.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the future home of Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate will take place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10 am in Northgate.
“We are very excited about developing this facility for the community as we expand our footprint and continue to grow and meet the healthcare needs in our region,” said Jordan Herget, Chief Executive Officer at Portneuf Medical Center. “Our strong, patient-focused and talented specialists stand ready to support the anticipated outpatient growth at the Northgate facility.”
Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate, a 20,000-square-foot high-tech building, will be home to high caliber providers in Portneuf Primary Care, Portneuf Urgent Care and Portneuf WorkMed.
Responding to community needs and preparing for future growth, the Medical Plaza is conveniently located for ease of access.
The contractor is Jared Lusk, President at Construction Services, Inc. Completion is slated for late summer 2022.
Portneuf Health Trust will own the property and the building; Portneuf Medical Center will lease the space.
This new, high-tech facility will extend Portneuf’s advanced care offerings for patient-friendly, experienced outpatient and urgent care in Bannock County.
Herget said, “While it is rare for a community our size to have a 205-bed hospital with our depth and scope of services, we are proud we can offer world-class care to our neighbors, friends and visitors. Great things are happening at Portneuf.”
As a regional referral hospital with a level II trauma center, a level III NICU and a full suite of services, Portneuf Medical Center cares for patients from all over the area.
As a designated and accredited teaching hospital, Portneuf has a long history of offering a higher level of inpatient care and leading the way in investing in services that advance the quality of care in the region.
“Portneuf Health Trust is the community's non-profit owner of Portneuf Medical Center,” said Shaun Menchaca, Chief Executive Officer of the Portneuf Health Trust. “We are proud of our local ownership role as well as our partnership with Ardent Health Services. The Portneuf Health Trust has the unique ability to support key health-related projects in our region; we are excited to share Portneuf Medical Plaza with the community.”