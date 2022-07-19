New Grocery Outlet

East Idaho's first Grocery Outlet store is celebrated via the digital signage at New York's Times Square.

 TOC Commercial Photo

IDAHO FALLS — TOK Commercial is pleased to announce that its commercial real estate brokerage team facilitated the site selection for the first Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet Bargain Market store, located at 2455 East 25th Street.

The new store, optimally positioned in the market’s high traffic retail corridor, was celebrated in both Idaho Falls and New York City, where digital signage at Times Square heralded the event.