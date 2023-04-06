Grand Opening

The Pocatello Grocery Outlet opened Thursday morning with a long line of customers looking to check out the new store. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery retailer, opened Thursday morning in north Pocatello with a long line of customers waiting to try out the new location.

To celebrate the opening, customers have the opportunity to win $1,000 in groceries until May 4. Shoppers can enter for the chance to win at groceryoutlet.com/win-groceries-pocatello. The prize will be given in the form of $50 gift cards.

