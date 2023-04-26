It has been a somber week here at Zoo Idaho, as staff mourns the loss of the long-time resident grizzly bear, Stripes. Over the winter, animal care staff noticed that her mobility was declining & took extra measures to ensure her utmost comfort & safety. At 34 years old, Stripes had been on supplements & medications for arthritis. Those seemed to be doing well for her up until recently. On 4/19/23, all staff made the unimaginably difficult decision to humanely euthanize her for quality of life reasons. While Stripes was still moving around some, it was clear that her mobility would not improve. It was determined to be the best decision for her after all the wonderful years she gave as a representative of her species.
Stripes joined Zoo Idaho in 1991, she came from Columbus, Ohio at the age of 2 from a breeding program designed to help keep grizzly bear populations healthy, after the species was classified as threatened in 1975. In 2012, she was moved to the newly finished grizzly bear exhibit on the zoo’s upper level.
The average lifespan for a grizzly bear is 20-25 years, so her 34 years were no small accomplishment! She is remembered very fondly by her care-takers as being full of sass & spunk. There was never a dull moment with Stripes, from watching her play in the water, take a nice nap, or play with a neat stick or rock she found. She loved sweets, like grapes and honey, but would never turn down a nice hunk of game meat, fish or yam. She really enjoyed floating around in the pool & the occasional wrestling match with her boomer ball.
Stripes was so much more than entertainment & good company for her staff; she was an impressive & incredible animal. The staff at Zoo Idaho is forever grateful for the many years they got to learn from & cherish her presence. She also made an impression on many visitors who witnessed her being a great ambassador for her species; the hope is that her time at Zoo Idaho will continue to be a reminder of how important conservation efforts are for these amazing animals.
An interactive memorial will be set up near the grizzly bear exhibit in honor of Stripes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.