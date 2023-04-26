Stripes (copy)

Stripes, a popular grizzly bear at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello, was humanely euthanized last week due to declining health, zoo officials said.  

 Idaho State Journal File Photo

It has been a somber week here at Zoo Idaho, as staff mourns the loss of the long-time resident grizzly bear, Stripes. Over the winter, animal care staff noticed that her mobility was declining & took extra measures to ensure her utmost comfort & safety. At 34 years old, Stripes had been on supplements & medications for arthritis. Those seemed to be doing well for her up until recently. On 4/19/23, all staff made the unimaginably difficult decision to humanely euthanize her for quality of life reasons. While Stripes was still moving around some, it was clear that her mobility would not improve. It was determined to be the best decision for her after all the wonderful years she gave as a representative of her species.

Stripes joined Zoo Idaho in 1991, she came from Columbus, Ohio at the age of 2 from a breeding program designed to help keep grizzly bear populations healthy, after the species was classified as threatened in 1975. In 2012, she was moved to the newly finished grizzly bear exhibit on the zoo’s upper level.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.