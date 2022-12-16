Jacob L. Comstock

It has been a month since my mom passed.

For several months, I watched her slip away, hoping and praying I was wrong about how sick she was, or that she would get better, stay a little longer.  

My mom made a request she had made more than once over the months of being in skilled nursing rehab. She said“I want to go home.”  

This time it had a different sound, a different tone; it sounded final.

My father, with all the confidence of husband of 60 years, of still being in love with the young woman he met at church dance, of a marriage sealed for eternitymade arrangements for my mom to return to their home with hospice.

After being home for about an hour, she identified all those there by name and then went comatose, not speaking or opening her eyes again. On Nov. 1, 2022, at about 2:30 p.m. she drew her last breath, in her home where she wanted to be, surrounded by her family. 

Why do I share this? For onegrief is a universal human experience. At some point, all of us who develop relationships with others will also grieve. Aa therapist, I try to help others effectively cope with emotions. I am not saying coping with emotions is easy because its not. Emotions can be difficult and tiresome. Coping with grief can be extremely complicated.  

Often grief is described as progressing in stages or cycles going from denial to anger, then bargaining to depression, and finally acceptanceThere is not a specific amount of time one can grieve. Each person is different and there may be times they repeat stages and that’s OK. 

As your loved ones grieveor don’tavoid getting stuck on where you think someone should be, or if they have completed a certain “stage.” Like I said before, emotions can be complicated.   

