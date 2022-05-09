Please join me in voting for Greg Cates for Bannock County Assessor in the primary election May 17th. He is the best candidate for this position. He knows what the problems are in that office and he will work to fix them. His opponent in this election is long-time Assessors office employee and current deputy Assessor Anita Hymas. She has been there for over 40 years. She has been the deputy Assessor for the past three one-term Assessors. She said that she knows commercial assessments have been in trouble for at least 40 years. What has she done to fix that? She’s been there the entire time. Well, I contend that she was instrumental in abolishing the qualified and competent in house commercial appraisal department under the train wreck Stein administration. They then hired a contracted appraiser who was paid $125,000 per year. After Sheri Davies became Assessor, she fired this appraiser and a months long forensic audit of his work was performed. I wonder what the cost and results were? And, there was the state attorney general investigation of this appraiser's work too. Then they hired another expensive contracted commercial appraiser but the market values still aren't where they should be. We don’t need more of the same in the Assessors Office. Homeowners can’t afford more of this tax burden shift which has been created by this administration. They have raised residential values tremendously and inequitably while failing to raise other sectors like commercial. It’s time for a change. Vote Greg Cates Bannock County Assessor on May 17.