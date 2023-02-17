We all need to understand climate science. Not just to make sense of the climate crisis but to avoid being misled by climate deniers. Knowledge is power.

The climate fundamentals are simple: Sunshine warms the Earth, and the Earth radiates this heat back into space as infrared. Earth’s temperature results from how much radiant heat gets trapped by greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the atmosphere. GHGs are trace gases but have a disproportionate influence on temperatures.

