Can greenhouse farming help save the Snake River, the most endangered river in America?
Agriculture in Idaho depends on water. Greenhouse farms use much less water than tradition irrigation methods. By reducing the amount of water needed for farming, there will be more water for recreation and minimum stream flows.
There are many other benefits to greenhouse farming: year round growing increases yields, it reduces labor and resource costs, improves pest and disease control, and increases the type of crops that can be grown.
New technologies and innovations make building and operating large greenhouse farms in Idaho possible. Let’s do it on existing farms.
The legislature can help Idaho farmers transition to greenhouse farming with grants and tax incentives going to family farms and small corporate family farms. Local banks can help.
Greenhouse farming will allow current Idaho families to stay in their small communities. It will bring good paying, high tech jobs to those communities.
Promoting and expanding greenhouse farming will put Idaho on the leading edge in dealing with the problems caused by global warming.
It is forward looking and will help all Idahoans.
The Snake River is an integral part of the State. Along with our mountains, it is a big part of what makes living in Idaho so wonderful.