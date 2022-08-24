Get your Greek on for a day and join us at Pocatello's annual Greek Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Greek Orthodox Church grounds at North 5th Avenue and East Wyeth Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission is free.
Enjoy the festive ambiance and gourmet foods and pastries at the largest ethnic festival in Southeastern Idaho.
The menu includes roast leg of lamb, Greek gyro, Greek village salad, stuffed grape leaves, Spanakopita and much more.
Enjoy your favorite pastry and watch the ethnic Greek dance performances throughout the day. The Ethnic Greek Dancers from Salt Lake City will perform at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Give yourself time to experience the Greek Way of Life. Enjoy good food, good wine, good company, fill yourself with "kefi" — a sense of well-being and GET YOUR GREEK ON! OPA!
