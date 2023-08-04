Most of the grain has vanished from Terrell Sorensen’s 50-acre barley field in southern Bannock County’s Swanlake area, but the hordes of grasshoppers that moved in during late June remain.

“It’s amazing. When you go there in the evenings, those stalks will be totally lined with grasshoppers,” said Sorensen, a recently retired University of Idaho Extension educator who served in Power County. “They’ll eat the kernels right off the head. I don’t think there will be anything to harvest; there won’t be anything to graze either.”

