A walk along a North Idaho road turned tragic on Friday for a grandmother and her two grandchildren when they were struck by an SUV.
The 4:50 p.m. collision in Oldtown, a small North Idaho community along the Washington border, left a juvenile female dead at the scene and a juvenile male in critical condition, Idaho State Police said. The children's 50-year-old grandmother was also injured when struck by the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV but no information on her condition has been provided by authorities.
She and her juvenile grandson were transported by ambulances to a nearby hospital. The victims' names have not been released but police confirmed that all three are from Oldtown.
State police said the 23-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe fled the scene after the collision, which occurred on East Valley Street South in Oldtown, population 325.
Police located the 23-year-old a short time later and he was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital, authorities said. His name and condition have not been released.
State police said that after the SUV struck the grandmother and her two grandchildren, the vehicle overturned and came to rest on the lawn of a nearby home.
East Valley Street South was shut down for about five hours because of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by state police.
