POCATELLO — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. The store has helped create 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers.
Grocery Outlet offers the same trusted brands as traditional grocery stores but at lower prices. Its buyers scour the country to find the top manufacturers with excess inventory and seasonal closeouts so Grocery Outlet can offer “WOW savings” on thousands of name-brand products at significantly lower prices. Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities.
“We are so thrilled to be a part of the Pocatello community and provide big savings on quality groceries,” said Independent Operators Josh and Shannon Pence. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to the local community.”
Josh and Shannon Pence presented a $1,000 donation to the Salvation Army, whose mission is to meet human needs wherever, whenever, and however they can, and a $1,000 donation to the Joint Emergency Assistance Program, whose mission is to provide economic relief to families in need.
In celebration of the opening, from Monday, March 27 through Thursday, May 4, customers may enter for a chance to win $1,000 in groceries! To enter, customers may access the online contest at https://www.groceryoutlet.com/win-groceries-pocatello. Entry must include a valid, working email address where the entrant can be notified. The winner need not be present to win but must claim the prize within three days of notification, or another winner will be chosen. No cash value and no substitutions, prize distributed over (20) $50 rewards certificates. Valid only at Pocatello Grocery Outlet.
The Pocatello store will hold a Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. The first 100 customers waiting in line when the store opens at 8 a.m. will also receive Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift cards in mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500. (Must be 18 years of age or older.) In addition, all shoppers will receive a free limited-edition reusable bag while supplies last—limit 1. Josh and Shannon Pence invite the Pocatello community to play the Wheel of Bargains' Spin & Win for a chance to win a prize.
About Pocatello Grocery Outlet
Address: 1732 Hurley Dr. Pocatello, ID 83202
Store Hours: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, offers customers significant savings on brand-name products. The company has more than 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.
Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products, including fresh produce, meat, deli, and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, and seasonal items. Founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet provides local customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust.
For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com. Follow Pocatello Grocery Outlet on Facebook and Instagram: @PocatelloGroceryOutlet
