Pocatello Grocery Outlet

The grand opening of the Pocatello Grocery Outlet will be held on April 6.

 Pocatello Grocery Outlet Photo

POCATELLO — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. The store has helped create 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers.

Grocery Outlet offers the same trusted brands as traditional grocery stores but at lower prices. Its buyers scour the country to find the top manufacturers with excess inventory and seasonal closeouts so Grocery Outlet can offer “WOW savings” on thousands of name-brand products at significantly lower prices. Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities.

