POCATELLO — C-A-L Ranch Stores, a farm, ranch, and home store, announced that they will be relocating their store to 4215 Yellowstone Ave. (Pine Ridge Mall) in Pocatello, Idaho. The anticipated completion of this project and its subsequent grand opening will be held Thursday, February 3rd.
Jason Miller, Vice President of Marketing at C-A-L Ranch stated, "We pride ourselves being a go-to destination for all your pet and family essentials. We love the Pocatello area and we have been in community for many years, and we are so excited to continue to be a part of this great community.”
C-A-L Ranch Stores are located in Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada. The company has a strong reputation for supporting 4-H, FFA, and the High School and Jr. High School Rodeo, amongst other farm and ranch community events.
C-A-L Ranch Stores was founded in 1959 in Idaho Falls and is known for providing home, farm, and ranch supplies including pet food, tools and hardware, outdoor gear for camping, hunting, and fishing as well as feed, tack, and fencing supplies. Additionally, the company carries a wide selection of clothing and footwear for the whole family in western, work, and everyday styles from top brands.
To learn more about C-A-L Ranch Stores, visit CALRanch.com or follow them on Facebook.