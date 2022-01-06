CHUBBUCK — C-A-L Ranch Stores will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 3 for its new location in the former Shopko location within Pine Ridge Mall.
The local farm, ranch and home store has occupied the former Macy’s storefront in the Pine Ridge Mall since September 2014. It was previously located for 22 years in the Westwood Mall.
The Idaho Falls=based company first established a Gate City store in 1967, the same year it expanded into Burley and Blackfoot. Shopko closed the local store in May 2019, after the Wisconsin-based retailer filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
C-A-L Ranch now includes 30 stores in Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Arizona.
“We pride ourselves being a go-to destination for all your pet and family essentials,” Jason Miller, vice president of marketing at C-A-L Ranch said in a press release. “We love the Pocatello area and we have been in community for many years, and we are so excited to continue to be a part of this great community.”
The company has a strong reputation for supporting 4-H, FFA, and the High School and Jr. High School Rodeo, amongst other farm and ranch community events, according to the company’s press release.
C-A-L Ranch Stores was founded in 1959 in Idaho Falls and is known for providing home, farm, and ranch supplies including pet food, tools and hardware, outdoor gear for camping, hunting, and fishing as well as feed, tack, and fencing supplies. Additionally, the company carries a wide selection of clothing and footwear in western, work and everyday styles from top brands, according to the press release.