New toy store

Stephanie Finlayson, who owns Family Fun Party & Balloons with her husband, Adam, stands in front of the window of their new toy store located at 1023 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.

 Stephanie Bachman-West/For The Journal

POCATELLO — Every child’s dream of roaming through a store with aisles stacked full of nothing but toys will soon become a reality thanks to a local party store opening a toy shop this September.

Adam and Stephanie Finlayson, owners of Family Fun Party & Balloons at 1023 Yellowstone Ave., will be launching the grand opening of Toy Store on Sept. 10 at the same location.