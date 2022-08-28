POCATELLO — Every child’s dream of roaming through a store with aisles stacked full of nothing but toys will soon become a reality thanks to a local party store opening a toy shop this September.
Adam and Stephanie Finlayson, owners of Family Fun Party & Balloons at 1023 Yellowstone Ave., will be launching the grand opening of Toy Store on Sept. 10 at the same location.
Leading up to that date the couple will be knocking down walls and expanding into the suite next to Family Fun Party, where they will fill 1,500 square feet with a wide variety of toys.
“We were kind of hoping to offer that one-stop shop,” explained Stephanie, who took over the party supplies store with her husband in 2020. “There are toys offered in various places throughout town like the grocery store or the gas station, but having a destination to go when looking for a toy, we really didn’t have that. And we really thought that we could do that and bring in not just fun toys but educational ones.”
Some of the brands they will be stocking include TY, known for its popular Beanie Babies plush animals; Melissa & Doug, known for preschool-aged wooden activities and toys; and Manhattan Toy, which sells award-winning products for children of early school ages.
The Finlaysons will offer toys, activities and games that aren’t commonly sold at other local locations and that tap into a child’s imagination without needing the use of digital technology.
“They all will be fun, but a lot of them will be educational and will strike imagination,” Stephanie said. “With (Adam’s) education background, bringing those two together is important for us, because kids do learn through play and so giving them those opportunities is a fun thing to do.”
Another popular brand they will stock is Ukrainian-based UGears, notable for its intricate wooden models and 3D puzzles. These kits, which need to be assembled, range from dragons, which can be wound-up to create motion, to mechanical aquariums that spin, to Hogwarts Express trains, and much more.
“It makes your mind think in a different way, with that hands-on building and learning together,” Stephanie said. “It’s one of those sneaky ways of getting kids to learn and to expand their minds in ways that you can only do, really, in reality and that doesn’t work the same in the digital world.”
The Finlaysons took over Family Fun Party & Balloons in 2020 after Brenda and Don Pollard retired and asked the couple if they wanted the reins of the festive-based business. At that time Adam worked as a manager for them during the summer months away from his job as a teacher for School District 25, and the offer was something that Stephanie said fit well.
“We took over June 1 of 2020 and so right in the middle of COVID so it was kind of an interesting time to do that,” Stephanie said. “But it was good at the same time because there were things that we needed to learn and it was nice to have a slower opportunity to do that. And since then the business has really expanded itself.”
The Finlaysons were at the previous Family Fun Party location on Maple Street, but with the popularity of their balloon shop they quickly outgrew the space and bumped locations over to Yellowstone Avenue.
Yet while they will be selling toy products, their desire to bring some entertainment to the community doesn’t stop with just over-the-counter sales. They would also like to host game nights where community members can test out new products that Toy Store could stock in the future.
They’ll be eyeing products that are unique, educational and imaginative that customers can’t buy anywhere else.
“That’s one thing with our toys is we want to carry the things that you just can’t pick up anywhere,” she said. “Something where there’s kind of that niche for, because you can buy toys at Walmart, but you can’t buy all of these toys because they don’t go to big box stores.”
Stephanie also mentioned that they will be open to suggestions from customers about the different varieties of toys they stock.
“Suggestions from the community are important,” she said. “We want to be what they want us to be. We are very open to suggestions and advice.”
Toy Store will also stock escape room puzzles and activities for adults and will have a Kid’s Corner where children can experiment with toys they might be interested in before purchasing the item.
The couple's ambitions actually go beyond the Toy Store they'll be opening soon.
Stephanie explained that opening a candy store might be something they’ll explore in the future.
“I feel like starting one business and coming into this we have always had that drive for more,” she said. “It’s that entrepreneurial spirit, my husband calls it. It’s when you see needs and you want to fill them for your community. So there may be more to come. Who knows?”
Family Fun Party & Balloons and Toy Store are located in suites N and O at 1023 Yellowstone Ave. For more information about the business' rentable inflatables, balloon stock, or anything else, contact 208-233-4386 or info@familyfunparty.com.