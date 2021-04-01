BLACKFOOT — Gov. Brad Little is promoting the need for major statewide transportation funding that would address infrastructure needs, including Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Idaho Falls and the I-15 and Highway 20 connector in Idaho Falls.
Little stopped at Premier Technology in Blackfoot on Wednesday as part of a statewide transportation roundtable with business leaders to gather input and promote his plan, with Blackfoot being the third stop on the tour after visits to Coeur d’Alene and Caldwell.
To help pay for the work, Little is promoting an $80 million a year bonding plan.
In material the governor’s office provided, Little said I-15 between Pocatello and Idaho Falls is aging and nearing capacity. It will not be able to efficiently support the region’s rapidly growing traffic volumes within the next few years, resulting in drivers spending more time in traffic and less time with loved ones, as well as slowing commercial truck traffic.
Little said those improvements are key to maintaining safety, enhancing mobility and sustaining economic growth.
“As traffic volumes continue to increase, the 42.4 miles between Pocatello and Idaho Falls is in major need of modernization to address the declining infrastructure,” Little said. “The project will be done in three phases beginning from Pocatello north and finishing in Idaho Falls. To relieve congestion for future Idahoans, an additional third lane is needed in each direction.”
Along with expanding to three lanes each way, Little said, 60 outdated structures including overpasses will need to be rebuilt throughout the three phases. By taking action now, he added, the project will increase the economic vitality of the region and avoid future travel delays.
The design and construction cost could range from $1.225 billion to $1.5 billion, Little said.
Little said the I-15/U.S. 20 connector in Idaho Falls has greatly exceeded its design life and turns into a major traffic snarl during peak commute times. With nearly a 15 percent increase in traffic volumes during the past five years and continued growth in Bonneville County, he added, this would mean longer traffic delays for drivers, less time with families, and a threat to pedestrian safety in the area. He said it can no longer support current or future traffic volumes and is in major need of improvements.
The modernization project would realign the roadway and reconstruct interchanges for about six miles along U.S. 20 and I-15 in the Idaho Falls area, allowing for current and future improved travel commute times along with enhancing overall safety and mobility impacts for the traveling public, along with bicyclist and pedestrians that use the area.
The design and construction cost could range from $300-$400 million, Little said.
“We’re spending $60 million a year in debt service for roads which is not there for maintenance,” Little said. “This proposal is different, taking $80 million and dedicating it to pay for bonds to do $1 billion to $1.5 billion worth of projects all over the state.”
The common denominator in talking to industry leaders is congestion with businesses getting commodities to market, and Premier getting components to go to the INL, he added.
“These projects will take time, a lot of orange cones on highways,” Little said. “It will slow down some traffic. By putting this plan together over a long-term basis we can bid more competitively, strategically plan for projects at the right time, assure jobs up to 20 years into the future, making it more competitive and more affordable for the state.”
Little said Idaho is blessed in having one of the best credit ratings in all of the states, and the state can borrow at record low interest rates. Little is advocating for long-term sustainable funding for transportation.
The governor said he pivoted from raising money through fuel tax to dedicating a percentage of the sales tax on transportation-related goods to raise funds for roads. All projects will have to stand on their own merit as far as safety and easing congestion.
“Without that $80 million in bonding capacity, almost all of those projects won’t happen,” Little said. The state would be looking at $7-$8 billion total in projects with some money coming from the federal government.