During a live teleconference with the public on Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen answered questions from Idahoans about the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of the region.
The event, hosted by AARP Idaho, consisted of questions surrounding booster shots, vaccine mandates and also featured some frustration from pro-vaccine callers who wondered what more Little could do in terms of the large swath of Idahoans who remain unvaccinated.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, just over 55% of the state’s 12-and-over population have been vaccinated from COVID-19.
The format of the event featured Idahoans calling in to Little and asking COVID-related questions that were answered in real time.
Little outlined the lawsuits he filed against President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, with the governor specifying that he is not a “big mandate person” but still is encouraging Idaho residents to get vaccinated and follow up with a booster shot.
“Think about your health care workers,” Little said during his opening statement on the call.
Little touched on the fact that a large portion of hospital beds are being used for unvaccinated individuals and, though he encourages vaccinations, he cannot control people’s life choices.
“Our medical professionals, God bless every single one of them, take everybody that comes in the door,” he said.
During the call, Little stated that the chances of hospitalization drop precipitously with the vaccine and subsequent booster shot, but immunocompromised people should still err on the side of caution when it comes to exposure.
He also touched on the state’s efforts to try and make people aware of new vaccinations, like the most recent FDA approval which allows 5-11 year-olds to get vaccinated.
Jeppesen was in agreement, adding that higher vaccination rates will alleviate strain on taxpayers paying higher rates for medical care. He detailed that the rate of testing positive is declining, which is a good sign. The state is in constant contact with the hospitals, Jeppesen said, to be able to monitor COVID rates directly.
Unvaccinated Idahoans were a hot topic among callers, many of whom voiced irritation with Little’s anti-mandate mantra.
Brian, a caller from Boise who did not provide his last name, discussed his frustration with those refusing the vaccine. He stated even with the shot, he still feels uncomfortable going to a restaurant.
“What about my freedom?” Brian said. “We should soft-shoe the protest against the mandates.”
“Whose rights are you protecting when you allow those who refuse the vaccine to fill our hospitals and prevent the rest of us from getting needed care?” said Kathy, a caller from Boise who also did not provide her last name.
In response, Little agreed that it’s unfair for vaccinated members of society who have health ailments yet cannot receive care due to hospitals overflowing with COVID-positive patients.
Other topics Little touched on included those who died of COVID having their funerals covered by FEMA assistance, and encouraging those with young children who want to be vaccinated to talk to their pediatrician beforehand to be as informed as possible.