POCATELLO — If afforded a do-over, Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic would have involved more effective public health messaging earlier and assurances the Idaho Department of Labor was properly prepared for a massive influx of unemployment claims.
While touring the vaccine center at the Idaho Orthopedic & Sports Clinic on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus ahead of the one-year anniversary on Saturday of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state, Little said the state’s response was adequate and much better to a no-action alternative.
“Probably one of the biggest (situations) that blew up my office was the new unemployment program that was put in last summer,” Little said when asked Thursday afternoon if he would have responded to the pandemic any differently. “We went from having record low unemployment to record high unemployment and then (the federal government) created a new program that we didn’t have the software, hardware, people or anything for. There were many people who needed benefits that we couldn’t get out. There were many people who were expecting those checks but couldn’t get them.”
Little continued, “If we would have known about droplet spread versus aerosol spread, if we would have known early on the value of face coverings we could have done some things different but we were no different than any country in the world, it’s a novel coronavirus. … We also should have done more messaging early.”
Much like what most of the country has been feeling, Little likened the last year amid the pandemic to that of the life of the family dog, in that it actually felt like several years had passed. In addition to highlighting the state’s recent plan to fast-track priority groups to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Little said state public health officials are closely monitoring reports of variant COVID-19 strains from Brazil, California and South Africa.
“But as long as people continue to do the right thing,” Little said as he clutched a face covering hanging around his neck, “and we get more people vaccinated, our trajectory is going to be nothing but better.”
As of Thursday evening, over 300,000 Idahoans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and about 181,000 residents are fully vaccinated, a number which includes people who have received both initial and booster mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Little’s tour of the vaccine center in Pocatello came on the same day U.S. President Joe Biden made his first prime-time address Thursday night to announce his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and "begin to mark our independence from this virus" by the Fourth of July. Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann says Biden’s May 1 benchmark is reasonable, adding that more messaging encouraging vaccination and a more robust vaccine distribution plan would go a far way in ensuring that goal is met.
Little rejected the $1.9 trillion relief plan Biden signed into law Thursday, concerned "only about 8 percent of the money is going to COVID-19," while a portion is being dedicated to "bail out private pension funds," Little said.
"Idaho is going to get somewhere between a quarter or a half-billion dollars less because of the fact that we have high employment and the fact that we don't have a budget deficit," Little said. "This bill tells everybody that's in government that you can be irresponsible and federal taxpayers will bail you out."
As confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho continue to hover around a few dozen in each day, Mann says the region is not encountering scenarios that are arising elsewhere in the state in which demand among current priority groups has waned enough to result in extra vaccine supply. According to a Tuesday Idaho Statesman article, “some pharmacies in Idaho are swimming in doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines — with upside-down demand especially pronounced at some of the chains participating in a federal retail pharmacy program. The federal program amped up shipments to Idaho Walmart, Walgreens, Albertsons and select other pharmacies.”
Some of the participants in the federal pharmacy program in Southeast Idaho are receiving large allocations of the vaccine each week, but SIPH officials have been working with several, including the local Walmart, to ensure “these shots are getting out into the arms of the population,” Mann said. Volunteers at the vaccine center at the Sports & Orthopedic Clinic are administering over 500 vaccine doses daily.
Though demand will inherently decrease as more time passes for priority group eligibility, Mann says many people are still eager to receive a vaccine.
On Tuesday, state health Director Dave Jeppesen said state polling shows 60 percent of Idaho adults are “anxiously waiting, if not already vaccinated.” Another 20 percent are taking a “wait and see approach,” which he said may last several months as people observe first-hand the safety of vaccines developed at record speed. Lastly, about 20 percent of residents will be harder to convince and some say they’ll never accept a COVID-19 vaccine.
In terms of vaccination messaging, Little said the state plans to ramp up targeted campaigns after opting to wait and see whether Idahoans would have any adverse reactions to the virus.
As of Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, had listed about 800 reports of Idahoans who experienced an adverse reaction after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, most of which included minor symptoms such as headache, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, chills, fever and a sore injection site. VAERS, which includes reports submitted from healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers and the public, also listed three reports of deaths among Idahoans who had recently received the vaccine.
State Department of Health and Welfare Public Information Manager Niki Forbing-Orr on Thursday said, “A DHW physician has so far reviewed all deaths that were reported to be possibly related to the vaccine, and in all cases, significant underlying conditions were determined to be present that were the most likely cause of death. So we have not found any deaths to be likely to be related to the vaccine.”
Mann says she is not aware of any reports of any serious adverse effects from Southeast Idaho residents who have received the vaccine.
Finding a way to “meet people where they're at" is one of the most important strategies when encouraging a person to get vaccinated, Mann says.
“We really need to try and understand where people’s hesitancy to receive the vaccine is rooted,” Mann said. “Sometimes people have information that is inaccurate or an incomplete picture of the history, development, safety and efficacy of the vaccine. I think one-on-one education from an individual’s own trusted healthcare provider is really important and we understand that for some people this is not palatable. But if enough people will want to receive the vaccine this will go a long way to curbing the spread of this virus.”