Election 2022 Idaho Governor

Idaho Gov. Brad Little declares victory in the GOP gubernatorial primary on May 17, 2022, in Boise. Little is seeking a second term in the Nov. 8, 2022, election.

 Kyle Green - freelancer, FR171837 AP

BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president.

Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights, and grant property and grocery tax relief.

Gov Little calls special session

Gov. Brad Little answers questions from members of the media during a press conference at Ranch Market in Boise, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Stephen Heidt cropped

Stephen Heidt, Democratic candidate for governor, is shown outside his home in Marsing.
Ammon Bundy for Governor

Ammon Bundy announces his run for governor before a small gathering of supporters and news media in front of the Idaho State Capitol on March 10.

