Gov. Brad Little (FILE)

Gov. Brad Little answers questions from members of the media during a press conference at Ranch Market in Boise on Aug. 23.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho Gov. Brad Little criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of people who have federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

In Thursday’s announcement of executive actions, Biden also called on the country’s governors to follow his example and issue pardons for state offenses for simple marijuana possession.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mike Mathews

Little is about my age...... most everyone I knew growing up tried pot. Maybe he's the exception but I highly doubt it. Just imagine if he had been arrested and charged with a felony. What would happen in prison to a guy named little?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.