BOISE — Gov. Brad Little emphasized “Idaho first” as his approach to governing during his inaugural address Friday afternoon on the Capitol steps.

Little and all of the state’s constitutional officers took their oaths of office at the ceremony held by the Idaho National Guard. The other officers are Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, State Controller Brandon Woolf, and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth.

Inauguration Day 2023

Gov. Brad Little react to a hug from his grandsons after delivering his inaugural address during a ceremony in front of the Idaho State Capitol on Friday. 
Inauguration Day 2023

Gov. Brad Little delivers his inaugural address during a ceremony in front of the Idaho State Capitol on Friday. 

